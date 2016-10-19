FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Saudi Arabia launches US$17.5bn bond offering
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2016 / 1:16 PM / 10 months ago

Saudi Arabia launches US$17.5bn bond offering

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (IFR) - Saudi Arabia has launched a US$17.5bn bond deal comprising five, 10 and 30-year bonds, according to a lead.

A US$5.5bn five-year note has launched at 135bp over Treasuries, a US$5.5bn 10-year at plus 165bp, and a US$6.5bn 30-year at plus 210bp.

Each note will price at the tight end of guidance, with the five and 30-year bonds coming 25bp inside initial levels. The 10-year will price 20bp inside initial price thoughts.

The total orderbook at the last update was about US$67bn.

The notes are expected to be rated A1 by Moody's and AA- by Fitch.

Pricing will be later today. Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan are the global coordinators.

Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.