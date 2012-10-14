FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Cement Q3 net profit rises 7.3 percent on demand growth
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 14, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Saudi Cement Q3 net profit rises 7.3 percent on demand growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q3 net profit 210 mln riyals vs 195 mln riyals yr-ago - statement

* In line with analysts’ average expectation

* Profit up on higher local cement, clinker demand (Adds detail)

RIYADH, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Cement Co posted a 7.3 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit thanks to higher local demand, it said in a bourse statement on Sunday, meeting analyst expectations.

The firm posted a net profit of 210 million riyals ($56 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with 195 million riyals in the same period of 2011.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters expected the firm to post 210 million riyals, on average, for the third-quarter.

Saudi Cement attributed its results to increased local demand for cement and clinker, it said in the statement.

Operational profit for the period climbed by 6.8 percent to 219 million riyals. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.