#Basic Materials
October 8, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Saudi Electricity awards Jeddah plant to unidentified bidder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Electricity Co has approved the awarding of a 11.96 billion-riyal ($3.12 billion) contract to build a 2.7-gigawatt power plant in south Jeddah to an unidentified bidder, it said on Monday.

It said in a bourse statement that the plant, which will use steam turbines, is to be built in 45 months.

Last month, Reuters reported that South Korean group Hyundai Heavy Industries was the low bidder on the project, citing industry sources.

The other bidders included Daelim Industrial, Samsung C&T, a consortium of Doosan Heavy Industries and Hyundai Engineering and Construction , France’s Alstom with Saudi Arabia’s Bemco, and a consortium comprising Siemens Marubeni and Turkey’s Gama, the sources said.

The contract for the plant, which is expected to use oil feedstock, will be signed in the coming months, SEC said in its statement.

It will be financed from the company’s own balance sheet as well as borrowing from the government and from local and international lenders, it said. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Alison Birrane)

