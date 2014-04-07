Banque Saudi Fransi Q1 profit rises 25 pct

DUBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi posted a 25.2 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analysts’ estimates as operating income increased.

The bank made a net profit of 856 million riyals ($228.24 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 684 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a filing to Saudi Arabia’s bourse.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Saudi Fransi would make a quarterly profit of 755.8 million riyals.

The lender attributed its higher quarterly profit to increasing operating income, which rose 16.3 percent 1.4 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by David French)