Saudi Fransi to price sukuk Tues; price guidance tightens
May 15, 2012 / 9:01 AM

Saudi Fransi to price sukuk Tues; price guidance tightens

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Final price guidance for Banque Saudi Fransi’s five-year benchmark-sized Islamic bond was set at 185 to 190 basis points over midswaps, arranging banks said, and the issue is expected to launch and price on Tuesday.

Final guidance is tighter than early price talk reported on Monday of 200 basis points over midswaps, suggesting string demand for the paper.

Two market sources indicated orders were in excess of $3.5 billion but lead arrangers did not yet give a confirmed final deal size.

Benchmark is usually understood to mean at least $500 million. Considering the healthy order book, deal size could be more than this, sources said.

Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank and Credit Agricole are mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the deal. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia,; Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

