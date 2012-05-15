FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banque Saudi Fransi to price $750 mln sukuk Tuesday
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Banque Saudi Fransi to price $750 mln sukuk Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi has set a deal size of $750 million for its five-year Islamic bond sale, sources said, ahead of the sukuk’s formal launch.

The sukuk is due to launch on Tuesday at a spread of 185 basis points over midswaps, at the tighter end of revised guidance issued earlier in the day, indicating healthy appetite for the paper.

Citi, Deutsche Bank and Credit Agricole are bookrunners on the deal. Allocations and pricing are expected early afternoon, London time.

Orderbooks were in excess of $3.5 billion, two sources said, while a third source said books had hit $4 billion. (Reporting by Mala Pancholia and Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French)

