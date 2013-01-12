FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Saudi Hollandi Q4 net profit up 35.6 percent
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 12, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi Hollandi Q4 net profit up 35.6 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Hollandi Bank , Saudi Arabia’s fourth-largest listed bank, said on Saturday its fourth quarter net profit rose 35.6 percent compared to the same period last year due higher operating income.

The lender said in a statement posted on the Saudi bourse’s website it made 313.4 million riyals ($83.6 million) in the last three months of 2012 compared to 231.2 million in the last quarter of 2011.

Saudi banks have enjoyed successive years of expansionary government budgets, ample liquidity and improving corporate loan demand.

Operating profit for the fourth-quarter grew by 9.2 percent to 550 million riyals, Saudi Hollandi said, and income from special commissions increased by 10.5 percent to 345.1 million.

Saudi Hollandi’s loans and advances portfolio climbed 20 percent to 45.3 billion riyals. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Sami Aboudi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.