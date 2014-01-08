FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Hollandi Bank q4 net profit 347.3 mln riyals, misses expectations
#Financials
January 8, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

Saudi Hollandi Bank q4 net profit 347.3 mln riyals, misses expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Hollandi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s oldest lender, posted a 10.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, missing analyst expectations.

The lender, partly-owned by Royal Bank of Scotland, said it made 347.3 million riyals ($92.60 million) in the three months to Dec. 31 compared to 313.4 million riyals in the corresponding quarter of 2012.

Six analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would post, on average, a net profit of 375 million riyals.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

Its full-year net profit for 2013 was 1.5 billion riyals, a 19.8 percent increase on the previous year, which it attributed to 1.25 billion riyals.


