FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Jarir Q1 net up 11.3 pct despite slower sales growth
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
April 6, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Jarir Q1 net up 11.3 pct despite slower sales growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Jarir Marketing posted an 11.3 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, although slower year-on-year sales growth meant the retailer marginally missed the average view of analysts.

Jarir made 201.3 million riyals ($53.7 million) in the first three months of 2014, compared with 180.8 million riyals in the same period a year ago, it said in a stock market announcement.

The figure was slightly below the average estimate of seven analysts polled by Reuters, who had forecast a net profit for the period of 206.6 million riyals.

Jarir said it estimated turnover in the first quarter to be 1.4 billion riyals, up 5.2 percent year-on-year. The growth was slower than that posted in the same quarter last year because of a decline in computer sales, it said without giving details.

The retailer plans to open at least seven new showrooms in 2014, of which two began operations in the first three months of the year, the statement added. ($1 = 3.7504 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.