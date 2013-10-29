Saudi's Mobily says third-quarter net profit rose 11.7 percent

RIYADH, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia’s No.2 telecom operator, beat forecasts with an 11.7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates’ Etisalat , made a third-quarter net profit of 1.69 billion riyals, up from 1.51 billion riyals in the prior-year period.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Mobily would make a quarterly profit of 1.65 billion riyals. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Mark Potter)