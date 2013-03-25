FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Telecom CEO resignation to be effective from Wednesday
March 25, 2013 / 6:50 AM / in 5 years

Saudi Telecom CEO resignation to be effective from Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, March 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Monday the resignation of outgoing chief executive Khaled al-Ghoneim would be effective from Wednesday, March 27, only 10 days after he announced he was quitting the former monopoly.

Ghoneim was appointed last June. STC, Saudi Arabia’s largest telecom company, has yet to announce a replacement.

The company has suffered a sustained profit slump following the loss of its local monopoly and in the past year the heads of its domestic and international operations have also quit.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by Matt Smith

