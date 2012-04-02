Saudi Telecom chief executive submits resignation - sources

April 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Saudi Telecom Co , Saud al-Daweesh, has resigned, two company sources said on Monday.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not give a reason for Daweesh’s resignation, which has not yet been announced on the Saudi bourse website.

Saudi Telecom is majority government-owned and held a monopoly on telephony business inside the kingdom until reforms opened up the sector in the last decade. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Amran Abocar)