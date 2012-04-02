FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Telecom chief executive submits resignation - sources
April 2, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 6 years ago

Saudi Telecom chief executive submits resignation - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Saudi Telecom Co , Saud al-Daweesh, has resigned, two company sources said on Monday.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not give a reason for Daweesh’s resignation, which has not yet been announced on the Saudi bourse website.

Saudi Telecom is majority government-owned and held a monopoly on telephony business inside the kingdom until reforms opened up the sector in the last decade. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Amran Abocar)

