FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom Co posts 38.5 pct fall in quarterly net profit
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India
April 21, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi Telecom Co posts 38.5 pct fall in quarterly net profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

RIYADH, April 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf’s No.2 telecom operator, missed forecasts with a 38.5 percent year-on-year plunge in first-quarter net profit on Sunday attributed to charges relating to an Indian affiliate.

The firm, still majority government-owned nearly a decade after being listed, posted a net profit of 1.55 billion riyals ($413 million) for the three months to March 31, down from 2.52 billion riyals a year earlier.

STC was expected to post a profit of 2 billion riyals, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The company said in a separate statement that it would distribute first-quarter dividends of 0.5 riyals per share.

It said its gross profit rose 2.6 percent but it had to take “non-cash charge of 500 million riyals” relating to Aircel, an affiliate in India.

Two STC chief executives have quit in less than a year, while the heads of its domestic and international operations also resigned within the same period.

Its main competitor, Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), reported an 11 percent rise in first quarter net profit on Saturday.

STC’s quarterly revenue for services rose to 11.5 billion riyals from 11.1 billion a year earlier.

Rising demand for broadband lifted earnings in the first nine months of 2012, but the company then reported a 79 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit citing rising costs and one-off charges at its Indian and South African affiliates.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.