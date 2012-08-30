FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Sauer-Danfoss CEO resigns
August 30, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Sauer-Danfoss CEO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects descriptor in paragraph 1 to say the company is a hydraulic and electronic components manufacturer, not a mobile-equipment maker)

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hydraulic and electronic components manufacturer Sauer-Danfoss Inc said Chief Executive Sven Ruder has resigned, effective Oct. 5, and named Eric Alstrom as the new CEO.

Alstrom comes from Benteler Automotive, a division of the German conglomerate Benteler Group. He worked for General Motors in the United States, Asia and Europe earlier.

Alstrom will join Sauer-Danfoss on Sept. 10 as co-president and co-CEO and will be located in Neumunster, Germany, the company said.

Shares of the company, which makes engineered hydraulic and electronic systems for mobile equipment, were down marginally at $38.21 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

