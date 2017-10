March 1 (Reuters) - Danish industrial group Danfoss A/S increased its offer to buy out the rest of Sauer-Danfoss Inc it does not already own, valuing the company at $2.83 billion.

Danfoss offered $58.50 per share for the 24.4 percent of Sauer-Danfoss it does not own, up from its $49 per share bid in November.