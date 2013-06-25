FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Utility Saur says shareholders back bank buy-out
June 25, 2013 / 1:57 PM / 4 years ago

Utility Saur says shareholders back bank buy-out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 25 (Reuters) - French water and waste treatment company Saur has won the support of its shareholders for a buy-out by its creditor banks, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The news paves the way for an amicable agreement by a June 30 deadline after which the company risks being put under a court-sanctioned reorganisation scheme. The company is burdened by 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) of debt.

“Today we have the unanimous backing of shareholders for the refinancing plan proposed by the company and the banks,” the spokeswoman said.

A spokesman for shareholder Cube said separately that the fund had also supported the buy-out offer by banks including BNP Paribas and Natixis. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by James Regan)

