FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saur's banks improve offer to buy business - sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 24, 2013 / 6:16 PM / in 4 years

Saur's banks improve offer to buy business - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - French water and waste treatment company Saur’s creditor banks have improved an offer to take over the company, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Talks to refinance the debt-burdened group could conclude next week, the sources added.

“The banks have submitted their improved offer,” one of the sources said. “They are meeting Saur’s requirements. It’s heading in the right direction, even if there are still discussions ongoing. The talks could end next week.”

Saur and the banks declined to comment.

The rival of France’s Veolia Environnement and Suez Environnement is facing pressure on its earnings due to the economic slowdown, which has hit the waste and environmental services sectors.

This has made it difficult to deal with its close to 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of debt, a portion of which needs to be refinanced by 2014. The debt stems from a 2007 leveraged buyout by waste treatment company Seche Environnement, French state bank Caisse des Depots and AXA Private Equity.

The company has until the end of June to reach an agreement with shareholders and creditors to refinance. ($1 = 0.7734 euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.