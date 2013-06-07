France's FSI confident in Saur debt restructuring talks

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - French state holding company FSI, the leading shareholder in Saur, said on Friday it was confident of a positive outcome of debt restructuring talks at the unlisted water and waste treatment company.

“Important progress has been made in the past few days. We expect a positive outcome for these talks,” FSI chief executive Jean-Yves Gilet told Reuters.

Saur said in April it had received three offers to refinance its debt as it tries to ease the costs of a 1.8 billion euros ($2.31 billion) debt pile. (Reporting by Matthieu Prothard; writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Anthony Barker)