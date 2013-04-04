FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Saur receives three debt-refinancing bids
April 4, 2013

France's Saur receives three debt-refinancing bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - Embattled water and waste treatment company Saur said it had received three offers to refinance its debt as it tries to ease the cost of a 1.8 billion euros ($2.31 billion) debt pile.

The offers came from a consortium of lending banks - said to include BNP Paribas and Royal Bank of Scotland - a Natixis-led investment fund called Cube and a holding company set up by the former head of Louis Dreyfus.

Rival waste company Seche Environnement is due to put in its own proposal to restructure Saur’s finances on Friday, Saur said in a statement.

