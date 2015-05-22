FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's FCC, French water firm Saur deny merger talks
May 22, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's FCC, French water firm Saur deny merger talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - Spanish building and services group FCC and French water and waste group Saur have denied a report in French daily Le Monde saying they had held merger talks.

Le Monde, quoting three anonymous sources, said on Friday shareholders of Saur and FCC water unit Aqualia have been in talks for weeks and that a conclusion was imminent.

“We formally deny any talks or approach with the FCC group,” a Saur spokesperson said. A spokesperson for FCC in Madrid denied any interest of the Spanish firm in Saur. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard, Julien Toyer and Pascale Denis; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)

