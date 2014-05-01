FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Savills says to acquire Studley for up to $260 mln
May 1, 2014 / 11:18 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Savills says to acquire Studley for up to $260 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Savills Plc :

* Acquisition

* Proposed acquisition of Studley, Inc for up to US$260 million (consensus $1.38 billion)

* Acquisition of Studley will provide Savills with a significant US footprint and a strong platform for further growth both in US

* Deal value payable in instalments between completion and 31 May 2017 in cash, promissory notes and ordinary shares of Savills (consensus $1.38 billion)

* Transaction will be implemented by way of a merger agreement, under terms of which Savills will pay up to us$260 million in cash

* Cash portion of initial and deferred consideration will be funded from savills cash and banking facilities

* Approximately half of initial consideration will be in form of up to 6.1 million new ordinary shares of savills

* Merger, which is subject to a vote of studley stockholders, is expected to close on or around 30 May 2014,

* After acquisition, group will operate in US under Savills Studley brand name and existing Savills branding arrangements will continue for rest of world

* Merger expected to enhance Savills underlying EPS in first year

* Transaction is anticipated to produce an internal rate of return materially above savills weighted average cost of capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

