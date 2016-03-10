FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2016 / 7:17 AM / a year ago

Savills beats expectations, expects subdued UK market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - International estate agent Savills posted a 21 percent rise in pre-tax profit to a better-than-expected 121.4 million pounds ($172 million) in 2015 as it benefited from expansion across the United States and growing profitability in Europe, it said on Thursday.

The firm said it had made a good start to 2016 but warned the British residential and commercial investment markets would be subdued due to the effect of an increased stamp duty property tax and ahead of a referendum on EU membership. ($1 = 0.7047 pounds) ($1 = 0.7048 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Susan Thomas)

