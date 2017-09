March 19 (Reuters) - Savills Plc

* Fy pretax profit rose 21 percent to 84.7 million stg

* Total dividend up 21 percent to 23 penceper share

* Final dividend 7.25 penceper share

* Fy revenue rose 19 percent to 1.08 billion stg

* Underlying group profit before tax* up 34% to £100.5m, £104.3m in constant currency, (2013: £75.2m)

* Made a solid start to 2015 with performance in line with management expectations