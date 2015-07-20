FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Savills Investment hires 2 associate directors to its Japan team
#Market News
July 20, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Savills Investment hires 2 associate directors to its Japan team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Property investment manager Savills Investment Management appointed Will Johnson and Ataru Hayashi as associate directors in its Japan investment team.

Johnson, who was previously head of research and consultancy at Savills Japan, will be responsible for developing house views on the Japanese real estate market and conduct investment research for specific transactions.

Hayashi will focus on underwriting, execution, and monitoring of asset management. He joins from BlackRock Japan where he was in-charge of acquisitions product development. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

