Savino del Bene sale values freight firm at up to 348 mln euros

* Freight co starts taking orders for shares at 2.55-3.1 euros each

* Bourse debut is scheduled for Dec. 6

* Company would be interested in small acquisitions - president

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Savino del Bene started taking orders for a share sale on Monday which values the Italian freight forwarding company at between 287-348 million euros ($386.7-$468.9 million).

Shares in the Florence-based firm, which transports and warehouses goods including food, fuel and clothing around the world, are due to start trading on Dec. 6, the second initial public offering (IPO) on Milan’s main bourse this year.

Savino del Bene will use the proceeds to raise its profile, expand abroad and reinforce its business in Italy, its president, Paolo Nocentini, said.

Savino del Bene met investors in Milan on Monday to present a sale of just over 30 percent of the company, with a price range of 2.55-3.1 euros per share.

Nocentini said the company, which has offices in 45 countries, does not plan to make any large acquisitions as they would be costly and time-consuming.

“We are interested in smaller deals, though, because we can digest them easily,” Nocentini said.

Around 60 percent of the shares listed will be existing stock held by Nocentini and company vice president Silvano Brandani, who own 50 percent of the company each. The rest will be made up of new shares.

Nocentini and Brandani, who took Savino del Bene private in 2003, have served 56 and 57 years respectively at the company.

Nomura, Mediobanca and MPS Capital Services are running the IPO.

According to a document seen by Reuters that Nomura used to market the deal to investors, comparable companies in Europe are Denmark-listed DSV, and Swiss-based Kuehne & Nagel and Panalpina.

Savino del Bene reported earnings before interest and tax of 16 million euros in the first half of 2013. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Sabina Suzzi and Isla Binnie; editing by Louise Heavens)