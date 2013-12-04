UPDATE 1-Italy's Savino del Bene to close reduced share sale

MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italian freight forwarding company Savino del Bene is due to raise 73.5 million euros ($99.87 million) in a downsized stock market listing which closes for subscription on Wednesday.

The Florence-based company is offering shares to investors at 2.10 euros ($2.85) each, according to two market sources, compared with a previously announced price range of 2.55-3.1 euros.

Savino del Bene, which transports and warehouses goods including food, fuel and clothing around the world, said it would consider subscriptions for a minimum amount of 2.1 euros.

On Monday, the company pushed back its planned stock market debut, originally due on Dec. 6, to Dec. 10 to give investors more time to submit orders for shares.

The company did not give a reason for delaying the listing, which is due to be the second on Italy’s main market this year, after notebook maker Moleskine, and just before goosedown jacket maker Moncler’s planned debut on Dec. 16.

Moncler has seen strong demand for its flotation, which a source said on Monday was already more than 12 times subscribed, but other IPO candidates in the region have received less enthusiasm from investors.

Dubai luxury real estate developer DAMAC got a muted response to its London share sale on Tuesday and Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles cancelled its planned market debut last week after demand fell short of expectations.