UPDATE 2-Italy's Savino del Bene scraps planned market listing

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Italian freight forwarding company Savino del Bene scrapped its planned listing on the Milan stock exchange on Thursday after it received insufficient orders for the already reduced share sale.

Savino del Bene was due to be only the second flotation on Italy’s main stock market this year after notebook maker Moleskine, and before goosedown jacket maker Moncler IPO-MON.MI, which is set to make its debut on Dec. 16.

“Subscriptions received were below the number of shares offered and therefore there was no guarantee the operation would be successful,” Savino del Bene said in a statement.

In contrast, demand for Moncler shares was more than 15 times the amount on offer by Wednesday, one market source said. Subscriptions for that initial public offering (IPO), worth up to 785 million euros ($1.1 billion) and due to be among Europe’s biggest this year, close on Dec. 10.

Florence-based Savino del Bene, which transports and warehouses goods including food, fuel and clothing around the world, had extended the stock offering by two days and lowered the price.

The company was accepting offers for its shares starting at 2.10 euros each, compared with a previously announced price range of 2.55-3.1 euros. At this price, it would have raised 73.5 million euros.

A revival in European IPO activity this year has seen the total raised by companies in the region leap 173 percent to $30 billion as of Nov. 21, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles pulled its planned market debut last week after demand fell short of expectations. ($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Erica Billingham)