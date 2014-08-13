FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Savola says started initial talks on acquiring Kuwait's Americana
August 13, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Savola says started initial talks on acquiring Kuwait's Americana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Major Saudi food producer Savola Group said on Wednesday it had begun preliminary talks on a potential acquisition of Kuwait Food Co (Americana) .

Savola has attended an investor roadshow held by Americana, which is one of the Middle East’s largest food companies, but talks have not yet reached a stage that would require disclosure, the company said in a bourse filing.

Reuters reported in April that the al-Kharafi family, the billionaire majority shareholder in Americana, had hired investment bank Rothschild to explore a possible sale of the business. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem and Azza El Arabia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

