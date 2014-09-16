FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Savola says JP Morgan to advise on possible stake buy in Americana
September 16, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi Savola says JP Morgan to advise on possible stake buy in Americana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Savola Group has appointed JP Morgan to advise on its potential purchase of a stake in Kuwait Food Co (Americana), the Jeddah-based firm said on Tuesday.

Savola previously said in August it had held preliminary talks with one of Americana’s largest shareholders about buying a stake in the rival food producer. At the time, Savola did not name the shareholder, but Kuwait’s al-Kharafi family owns 67 percent of Americana, according to Reuters data.

In Tuesday’s bourse statement, Savola also said it had not yet signed any agreement to invest in Americana. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

