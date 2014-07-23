FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Savola says in talks to sell packaging business to Takween
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 23, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Savola says in talks to sell packaging business to Takween

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Savola Group has signed a non-binding agreement to sell its packaging business to Takween Advanced Industries, as it moves to focus on its core sectors of food and retailing, it said on Wednesday.

Savola, which reported a 32.4 percent jump in second-quarter net profit earlier this month to 513.3 million riyals ($136.9 million), said the proposed deal would have Takween acquire the entire share capital of Savola Packaging Co (SPC).

It did not disclose the value of the acquisition, which is subject to various conditions and approvals. The agreement has an initial term of 16 weeks.

According to Savola’s 2013 annual report, the packaging unit’s consolidated net profit last year fell to 69.5 million riyals from 100 million riyals a year earlier, even though sales increased 6.3 percent to 1.12 billion riyals.

“During 2013, SPC faced challenges locally and internationally, due to severe pressures on conversion costs and severe competition, (while) the financial crisis in European countries affected exports; political unrest in MENA and currency fluctuations had adverse impacts as well,” the report said.

In May, Savola sold its loss-making Kazakhstan edible oil business to a Russian company for 107 million riyals.

The Saudi firm is a major producer of cooking oil, sugar and other foodstuffs. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.