Saudi's Savola Group proposes Q2 cash dividend of 0.5 riyal

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Saudi food producer Savola Group said on Wednesday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for the second quarter of 2014.

The figure, announced in a bourse filing, is the same as the dividend paid for the corresponding period of last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Savola also announced earlier on Wednesday an estimate-beating 32.4 percent jump in second-quarter net profit. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)