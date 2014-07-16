FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Savola Group proposes Q2 cash dividend of 0.5 riyal
July 16, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Savola Group proposes Q2 cash dividend of 0.5 riyal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Saudi food producer Savola Group said on Wednesday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for the second quarter of 2014.

The figure, announced in a bourse filing, is the same as the dividend paid for the corresponding period of last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Savola also announced earlier on Wednesday an estimate-beating 32.4 percent jump in second-quarter net profit. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

