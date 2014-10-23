FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Savola to pay 0.75 riyal/shr dividend for third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Savola Group said on Thursday it would distribute a third-quarter dividend of 0.75 riyals ($0.2) per share.

The dividend was split between a 0.5 riyals a share ordinary dividend and a 0.25 riyals a share exceptional dividend after the company’s “outstanding performance and the capital gain achieved during this quarter”, it said in a bourse filing.

Earlier on Thursday, Savola reported a 53.3 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, having previously announced it would book a 593.5 million riyal gain in the period from selling its entire stake in a Jeddah real estate project to an affiliate.

Savola paid a third-quarter dividend of 0.5 riyals per share in the corresponding period of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data. (1 US dollar = 3.7515 Saudi riyal) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)

