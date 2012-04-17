FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Saudi Savola Q1 net profit up 47 pct, beats views
April 17, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi Savola Q1 net profit up 47 pct, beats views

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dividend, company’s forecast for Q2)

DUBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Saudi food and drink manufacturer Savola Group recorded a 46.7 percent jump in first-quarter net profit, beating forecasts.

The firm reported earnings of 242.2 million riyals ($64.6 million), up from 165.2 million riyals a year earlier, according to a statement posted on the bourse website.

The result beat a survey of five analysts who forecast on average it would earn 235 million in the period. In January Savola said it would likely have first-quarter net income of 220 million riyals before capital gains.

Savola, which has a large presence across Middle East markets, said it expected second-quarter earnings to reach 310 million riyals.

The company’s board proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.30 riyal per share for the first quarter.

$1 = 3.7500 Saudi riyals Reporting Amena Bakr; Editing by Firouz Sederat

