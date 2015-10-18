FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Savola to book 94 mln riyal Q4 gain on insurance claim
October 18, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Savola to book 94 mln riyal Q4 gain on insurance claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Savola Group, Saudi Arabia’s largest food products company, will book a gain in the fourth quarter worth 94 million riyals ($25.1 million) after agreeing final terms for an insurance claim relating to a subsidiary.

The claim was made to Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Company after a fire in June 2013 at a raw sugar warehouse belonging to United Sugar Co, Savola said in a bourse filing.

It added that the full claim agreement was for 548 million riyals, but much of the cash had already been allocated by the insurer to assist with rebuilding work.

Savola reported a net profit of 434.4 million riyals in the final three months of 2014. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

