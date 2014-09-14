FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Savola says to sell stake in property project for 593.5 mln riyals
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi Savola says to sell stake in property project for 593.5 mln riyals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Savola Group has agreed to sell its entire stake in a Jeddah real estate project for 593.5 million riyals ($158.3 million) to an affiliate, the food producer said in a statement on Sunday.

The company, a producer of cooking oil, sugar and other foodstuffs, will sell its 30.4 percent holding in the Masharef project to Kinan International Company for Real Estate Development.

The buyer, 29.9 percent owned by Savola, will pay for the stake in four instalments to December 2017.

Savola will book a net capital gain of 187 million riyals in the third quarter of 2014, with proceeds from the sale to be used to support the firm’s core businesses of food and retail.

Shareholders of Savola must approve the transaction at the next ordinary general meeting, the statement added. It did not give a date when it would be held. (1 US dollar = 3.7499 Saudi riyal) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.