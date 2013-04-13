FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Saudi Savola Group says Q1 net profit up 21.8 percent yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 13, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Saudi Savola Group says Q1 net profit up 21.8 percent yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Savola)

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 13 (Reuters) - Savola Group, the Saudi Arabia-based food conglomerate, posted a 21.8 percent year-on-year rise in its first-quarter net profit to 295.2 million Saudi riyals ($78.72 million), it said on Saturday, exceeding analysts’ expectations.

The company attributed the increase in profits to higher revenues from food, especially edible oil, growth in sales and increasing its retail market share, it said in a statement on the Saudi bourse.

It said sales grew 9 percent to 7.2 billion riyal in the first quarter.

The firm, which owns the Middle East’s biggest sugar refining business, said it expects to make net profit of 365 million riyal in the second quarter.

Analysts expected Savola to make profit of 265.11 million riyal in the first quarter.

In a separate statement, Savola said it plans to pay 0.50 riyal per share in dividends total ling 250 million riyal in the first quarter. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyal) (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.