FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Savola Q4 profit rises 18.6 pct - statement
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 20, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi's Savola Q4 profit rises 18.6 pct - statement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Savola Group , the country’s largest food products company, reported a 18.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analyst forecasts.

Net profit in the three months to Dec. 31 was 515.3 million riyals ($137.3 million), compared with 434.4 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, Savola said in a bourse statement.

Three analysts had on average forecast Savola would make a quarterly net profit of 478.5 million riyals

It attributed the rise in profit to an insurance claim settlement related to a fire at a raw sugar warehouse in 2013, and gains on the sale of land.

The company, a producer of cooking oil, sugar and other foodstuffs, said in October it would book a gain in the fourth quarter worth 94 million riyals after agreeing final terms for an insurance claim relating to a subsidiary.

Savola’s annual profit in 2015 was 1.79 billion riyals. This compares with a profit of 2.07 billion riyals in 2014. ($1 = 3.7519 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.