Saudi's Savola Q1 profit slides 80.3 pct after one-off gain
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 20, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Saudi's Savola Q1 profit slides 80.3 pct after one-off gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Saudi food producer Savola Group , the country’s largest food products company, reported a 80.3 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, missing analysts’ forecasts and after an exceptional gain made a year ago.

Net profit in the three months to March 31 was 92.9 million riyals ($24.78 million), compared with 470.5 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, Savola said in a bourse statement.

An average of three analysts polled by Reuters forecast Savola would make a quarterly net profit of 268.1 million riyals.

It attributed the fall in profit mainly to the fact its earnings were boosted in the same period last year by a 265.2 million riyal capital gain from the sale of its packaging unit to Takween Advanced Industries. ($1 = 3.7492 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
