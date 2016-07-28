FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Saudi's Savola net profit slips 43.2 pct, proposes lower dividend
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 28, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Saudi's Savola net profit slips 43.2 pct, proposes lower dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian food maker Savola Group, the country's largest food products company, reported a 43.2 percent fall in second-quarter net profit and cut its dividend on Thursday, citing higher operating expenses and financial charges.

Net profit in the three months to June 30 was 246.7 million riyals ($65.8 million) compared with 434.4 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts at EFG Hermes and NCB Capital had forecast Savola would make a quarterly net profit of 324.4 million riyals and 262 million riyals respectively.

Savola said its board had recommended paying a cash dividend of 0.25 riyal per share for the second quarter, below the 0.5 riyal that it paid for the corresponding period of 2015. The company had also halved its dividend in the first quarter after reporting an 80.3 percent slump in profit. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.