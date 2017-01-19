FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Savola Group slumps to Q4 loss, misses forecasts
January 19, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 9 months ago

Saudi's Savola Group slumps to Q4 loss, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Saudi food producer Savola Group , the country’s largest food products company, swung to a huge net loss in the fourth-quarter, widely missing analysts’ forecasts.

It posted a net loss in the three months to Dec. 31 of 964.3 million riyals ($257.2 million), compared with a profit of 515.3 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, Savola said in a bourse statement.

Three analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Savola would make a quarterly net profit of 53.6 million riyals. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Tom Arnold)

