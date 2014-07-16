FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi food group Savola beats estimates with 32.4 pct Q2 net profit gain
July 16, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi food group Savola beats estimates with 32.4 pct Q2 net profit gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Saudi food producer Savola Group reported a 32.4 percent jump in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analyst forecasts.

The company, a producer of cooking oil, sugar and other foodstuffs, made a net profit in the three months to June 30 of 513.3 million riyals ($136.9 million), compared to 387.8 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, that Savola would record a net profit for the quarter of 435 million riyals.

It added that it expected net income before capital gains in the third quarter to be 460 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

