UPDATE 1-Saudi's Savola beats estimates with 32.4 pct net profit gain

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Saudi food producer Savola Group reported a higher than expected 32.4 percent jump in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analyst forecasts as it benefited from higher sales especially in its retail business.

The company, a producer of cooking oil, sugar and other foodstuffs, made a net profit in the three months to June 30 of 513.3 million riyals ($136.9 million), compared with 387.8 million in the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, that Savola would record a net profit for the quarter of 435 million riyals.

The kingdom’s largest food products firm said higher revenue growth in the second quarter, especially in its retail sector, as well as an increase in its share of net income and dividend income from some of its associates, boosted its earnings and helped offset rising finance costs.

Abdulraouf Mannaa, chief executive, said in a statement he expected net income of 460 million riyals before capital gains in the third quarter - in line with 457.4 million a year ago.

Mannaa also said the company was on course to achieve its target for full-year net income before capital gains of 1.8 billion riyals.

Savola also said it would pay a cash dividend of 0.5 riyals per share for the second quarter, matching the payout in the same period of 2013. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and David Holmes)