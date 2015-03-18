FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia's Savola Group says will miss Q1 net profit target
March 18, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia's Savola Group says will miss Q1 net profit target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Savola Group, Saudi Arabia’s largest food products company, will miss its first-quarter net profit target of 360 million riyals ($95.98 million) by about 50 percent, it said on Wednesday.

The company said its January and February retail sales were lower than it had forecast. Savola revised its first-quarter net income forecast - before capital gain - to 178 million riyals, it added in a statement.

Earnings were also hit by currency losses, it said.

$1 = 3.7507 riyals Reporting By Tom Arnold and Nadia Saleem; editing by Matt Smith

