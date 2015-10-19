Saudi's Savola Q3 net profit drops 47 pct, misses forecasts

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Savola Group, Saudi Arabia’s largest food products company, reported a 47 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Monday, missing analysts’ forecasts.

Net earnings in the three months to Sept. 30 were 371.6 million riyals ($99.1 million) compared to 701.4 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Four analysts had forecast on average Savola would make a quarterly net profit of 410.7 million riyals, while the company’s forecast for the quarter, released in July, was 355 million riyals.

The company, a producer of cooking oil, sugar and other foodstuffs, had warned in July its earnings for the rest of the year would be hit by difficult economic conditions in the countries where it operated, oversupply in commodities and competition in its home market. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)