DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Savola Group : * Q4 net profit 413.4 million riyals versus 498.6 million riyals for year-ago

period - statement * Says expects to earn 1.5 billion riyals for 2013 before capital gain and

exceptional items * Sees Q1 2013 net income at 260 million riyals * Sets Q4 dividend of 0.5 riyals per share