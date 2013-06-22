FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Savola says sugar refinery was hit by fire
June 22, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

Saudi Savola says sugar refinery was hit by fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, June 22 (Reuters) - Saudi food company Savola Group said on Saturday a fire at its United Sugar Co in Jeddah on Thursday would not affect its projected 2013 financial results or reduce Saudi sugar supplies much during Ramadan.

The fire happened in its main warehouse, which was insured, and did not affect its main refining plant, Savola said in a bourse statement.

The statement quoted the company’s chief executive Abdulraouf Mannaa as saying the incident “will not have any major effect on the sugar availability in Saudi market during the month of Ramadan or increase in sugar prices”.

During the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts this year on July 9, Saudi consumption of sugar rises because it is used to make traditional confectionaries eaten at night. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)

