TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Oki Electric Industry Co said on Tuesday it plans to buy a 3.2 percent stake in Saxa Holdings Inc at 165 yen per share, as it seeks to expand sales of IP telephony services among small and medium-size businesses.

Oki plans to buy 2 million shares in Saxa, pricing the deal at about 330 million yen ($4.15 million).