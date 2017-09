COPENHAGEN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Co-founder and co-CEO Lars Seier Christensen will step down from the board of management of Saxo Bank at the end of 2015, the Copenhagen-based online foreign exchange brokerage firm aid.

The board will from Jan. 1 comprise co-founder and Chief Executive Kim Fournais, Chief Financial & Risk Officer Steen Blaafalk and Søren Kyhl, who will join in a newly created role of Group Chief Operating Officer, it said. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens)