FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Denmark's Saxo Bank names Soren Kyhl as COO
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Denmark's Saxo Bank names Soren Kyhl as COO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Soren Kyhl has been appointed chief operating officer and member of the management board at Copenhagen-based online foreign exchange brokerage Saxo Bank.

Kyhl, former head of transaction banking at Danske Bank , will take over the new role on Jan. 1 2016, Saxo Bank said in a statement.

Kyhl will become a member of the management board, alongside co-CEOs and founders Kim Fournais and Lars Seier Christensen, and Group Chief Financial & Risk Officer Steen Blaafalk.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.