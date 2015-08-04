MOVES-Denmark's Saxo Bank names Soren Kyhl as COO

COPENHAGEN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Soren Kyhl has been appointed chief operating officer and member of the management board at Copenhagen-based online foreign exchange brokerage Saxo Bank.

Kyhl, former head of transaction banking at Danske Bank , will take over the new role on Jan. 1 2016, Saxo Bank said in a statement.

Kyhl will become a member of the management board, alongside co-CEOs and founders Kim Fournais and Lars Seier Christensen, and Group Chief Financial & Risk Officer Steen Blaafalk.