FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Saxo Bank's July trading volume jumps 60 percent
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

Saxo Bank's July trading volume jumps 60 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Currency trading through online forex brokerage Saxo Bank jumped by 60 percent in July to $265 billion from a year earlier as political events globally created volatility in foreign exchange markets.

Saxo Bank traded worth $12.6 billion daily in July compared with $7.9 billion a year ago.

"The outcome of the (EU) referendum in Britain, several central bank meetings and the attempted coup in Turkey created uncertainty and volatility in the forex market in July," Head of Markets Claus Nielsen told Reuters on Monday.

Trading volumes tend to be low in July and August as many investors stay away during holidays.

Ahead of the UK's Brexit vote in June the Copenhagen-based bank raised the amount customers had to deposit with them to account for increased risk around the vote.

Saxo Bank lost as much as $107 million due to customers losses related to the Swiss central bank's decision to abandon an exchange rate cap on the Swiss franc last year.

Saxo Bank, whose rivals include FXCM Inc, Interactive Brokers Group Inc and Monex Group, is among the global top 10 in retail forex trading. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.